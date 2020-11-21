शहर चुनें
Chhath Puja 2020: ड्रोन से हुई छठ घाटों की निगरानी, सुरक्षा में तैनात रहे तीन हजार पुलिस व पीएसी के जवान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 10:01 AM IST
chhath puja 2020
1 of 5
chhath puja 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
छठ पर्व पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले के घाटों व भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में ड्रोन की मदद से निगरानी की जाती रही। डीआईजी राजेश डी मोदक ने भी घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। वहीं एसएसपी जोगेंद्र कुमार भी गोरखनाथ मंदिर स्थित घाट पर पहुंचे और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया।
X