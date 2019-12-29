गोरखपुर: ‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के संग 'यूपी वाला ठुमका' गाने पर लोगों ने लागाए ठुमके

{"_id":"5e084cb88ebc3e87e200faf7","slug":"bollywood-actor-govinda-visit-in-gorakhpur-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u2018\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0935\u0928\u2019 \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 '\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u093e' \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ लोगों को ठुमके लगाने का मिला मौका।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिनेता गोविंदा को देखते ही चारों ओर से बजने लगी तालियां और सीटी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोविंदा ने सुनाए कई डायलॉग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्वांचल आइकॉन अवार्ड से नवाजा गया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोविंदा सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते हुए।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला