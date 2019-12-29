शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर: ‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के संग 'यूपी वाला ठुमका' गाने पर लोगों ने लागाए ठुमके

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 12:40 PM IST
‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ लोगों को ठुमके लगाने का मिला मौका।
‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ लोगों को ठुमके लगाने का मिला मौका। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहरवाशियों को शनिवार को मौका मिला ‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ ठुमके लगाने का। मौका था ऊर्जा संस्था की ओर से सैयद मोदी रेलवे स्टेडियम में हुए पूर्वांचल आईकॉन अवार्ड-2019 का। गोविंदा ने फिल्म, लेखन, अभिनय, रंगमंच, चिकित्सा, समाज सेवा, शिक्षा व अन्य क्षेत्रों में पूर्वांचल का नाम राष्ट्रीय पटल पर रोशन करने वाली विभूतियों को पूर्वांचल आईकॉन अवार्ड प्रदान किया।
28 दिसंबर 2019

‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ लोगों को ठुमके लगाने का मिला मौका।
‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ लोगों को ठुमके लगाने का मिला मौका। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिनेता गोविंदा को देखते ही चारों ओर से बजने लगी तालियां और सीटी।
अभिनेता गोविंदा को देखते ही चारों ओर से बजने लगी तालियां और सीटी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोविंदा ने सुनाए कई डायलॉग।
गोविंदा ने सुनाए कई डायलॉग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्वांचल आइकॉन अवार्ड से नवाजा गया।
पूर्वांचल आइकॉन अवार्ड से नवाजा गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोविंदा सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते हुए।
गोविंदा सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते हुए। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
