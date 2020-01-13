भाजपा विधायक के हाथी ने महावत को मार डाला, बोले- का हो गंगा प्रसाद, ई का कइला शांति बनावा

{"_id":"5e1c96698ebc3e87fb45a8c8","slug":"bjp-mla-vipin-singh-elephant-killed-mahawat-shabbir-at-gorakhpur-rural-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926, \u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0907\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा विधायक का हाथी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c96698ebc3e87fb45a8c8","slug":"bjp-mla-vipin-singh-elephant-killed-mahawat-shabbir-at-gorakhpur-rural-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926, \u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0907\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झंगहा इलाके में घूमती हाथी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c96698ebc3e87fb45a8c8","slug":"bjp-mla-vipin-singh-elephant-killed-mahawat-shabbir-at-gorakhpur-rural-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926, \u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0907\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे ग्रामीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c96698ebc3e87fb45a8c8","slug":"bjp-mla-vipin-singh-elephant-killed-mahawat-shabbir-at-gorakhpur-rural-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926, \u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0907\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे हाथी मालिक व ग्रामीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c96698ebc3e87fb45a8c8","slug":"bjp-mla-vipin-singh-elephant-killed-mahawat-shabbir-at-gorakhpur-rural-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926, \u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0907\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला