भाजपा विधायक के हाथी ने महावत को मार डाला, बोले- का हो गंगा प्रसाद, ई का कइला शांति बनावा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ब्रह्मपुर (गोरखपुर), Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 09:51 PM IST
भाजपा विधायक का हाथी।
1 of 5
भाजपा विधायक का हाथी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक के हाथी ने महावत को पटक पटक कर मार डाला। घटना के बारे में सुन मौके पर पहुंचे विधायक हाथी के पास पहुंचे और बोल पड़े, का हो गंगा प्रसाद, ई का कइला। शांति बनावा। हाथी ने भी सूंड़ उठाया फिर सिर नीचे करके बैठ गया। हादसा देखकर दूसरा महावत दौड़ा और फिर हाथी को काबू में करके पेड़ में बांधा।

घटना गोरखपुर देहात में झंगहा इलाके के सिंहपुर सहराव प्राथमिक स्कूल के पास सोमवार की दोपहर करीब तीन बजे हुई।
elephant killed mahawat bjp mla vipin singh mahawat shabbir gorakhpur rural area
भाजपा विधायक का हाथी।
भाजपा विधायक का हाथी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झंगहा इलाके में घूमती हाथी।
झंगहा इलाके में घूमती हाथी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे ग्रामीण।
घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे ग्रामीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे हाथी मालिक व ग्रामीण।
घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे हाथी मालिक व ग्रामीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
घटनास्थल पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
