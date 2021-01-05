शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   After fog in morning weather will be clear in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur weather: सुबह कोहरे के बाद आज दिन भर साफ रहेगा मौसम, जानिए कब बढे़गी ठंड

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 03:25 AM IST
gorakhpur cold weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur cold weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में मंगलवार की सुबह कोहरे में लिपटी रही। इसकी वजह से थोड़ी ठंड भी महसूस हुई। हालांकि मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री से भी ज्यादा रहा। वहीं सूरज चढ़ने के साथ ही मौसम भी साफ होता गया।
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur weather gorakhpur weather update मौसम बदला weather update news gorakhpur waether forecast मौसम विभाग

