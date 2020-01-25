यूपी: गोरखपुर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस का नया कारनामा, इस तरह अवैध कमाई का जरिया बना डाले 24 बूथ

{"_id":"5e2c57a58ebc3e4ae07e96af","slug":"24-police-booths-used-in-gorakhpur-for-commercial-use-instead-of-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 24 \u092c\u0942\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस बूथों पर लगे विज्ञापन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2c57a58ebc3e4ae07e96af","slug":"24-police-booths-used-in-gorakhpur-for-commercial-use-instead-of-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 24 \u092c\u0942\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस बूथों पर लगे विज्ञापन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2c57a58ebc3e4ae07e96af","slug":"24-police-booths-used-in-gorakhpur-for-commercial-use-instead-of-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 24 \u092c\u0942\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस बूथों पर लगे विज्ञापन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2c57a58ebc3e4ae07e96af","slug":"24-police-booths-used-in-gorakhpur-for-commercial-use-instead-of-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 24 \u092c\u0942\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस बूथों पर लगे विज्ञापन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2c57a58ebc3e4ae07e96af","slug":"24-police-booths-used-in-gorakhpur-for-commercial-use-instead-of-government","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 24 \u092c\u0942\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस बूथों पर लगे विज्ञापन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला