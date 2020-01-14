शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   19 injured in collision between tourist bus and container at maharajganj district

पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही पर्यटक बस व कंटेनर की टक्कर में 19 घायल, हाइवे जाम

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महराजगंज, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 04:28 PM IST
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल स्थित पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही पर्यटक बस की आज सुबह गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर हो गई। पीछे से जा रहा एक ट्रक भी अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। हादसे में पर्यटक बस के चालक समेत 19 यात्री घायल हो गए। ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायलों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लक्ष्मीपुर पहुंचाया गया। जहां चार की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
road accident pashupatinath nepal gorakhpur sanauli national road maharajganj latest news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

BJP leaders celebrate tahri bhoj on makar sankranti.
Lucknow

भाजपा के तहरी भोज में पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री सहित कई नेता व मंत्री, परोसे गए कई व्यंजन, तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: मकरसंक्रांति पर खिचड़ी चढ़ाने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में उमड़े भक्त, एक फरमान कई इंतजाम

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
जयपुर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

जयपुर हत्याकांड: हत्यारोपी के जीजा को क्लीन चिट, चुनौती बना मोबाइल बरामद करना

14 जनवरी 2020

खाने में कीड़ा निकला
Lucknow

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटीः मेस के खाने में निकला कीड़ा, छात्रों ने किया हंगामा, तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
निर्भया के चारों दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन खारिज, लेकिन फांसी से पहले अब भी बचे हैं ये विकल्प

14 जनवरी 2020

मकरसंक्रांति पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

खिचड़ी मेले के लिए ट्रेन से गोरखपुर आने वाले यात्री ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रोतो बिलखते परिजन (इनसेट में शहीद जवान चंद्रभान)।
Gorakhpur

कश्मीर में शहीद हुआ कुशीनगर का लाल, दो अबोध बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

14 जनवरी 2020

ं
Varanasi

प्रदेश सरकार की सोच अगर हुई साकार, तो जल्द पूर्वांचल में होगा पहला इको टूरिज्म सेंटर

14 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
विज्ञापन
आरपीएम एकेडमी ग्रीन सिटी में गोरखपुर महोत्सव के तहत प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते बच्चे।
Gorakhpur

रंगारंग कार्यक्रमों से समापन की ओर बढ़ा गोरखपुर महोत्सव, देखें अंतिम दिन के कार्यकमों की झलकियां

14 जनवरी 2020

गिरफ्तार आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
Baghpat

दिल्ली से राजस्थान तक फैला था देह व्यापार का नेटवर्क, हरियाणवी डांसर ने पूछताछ में उगले कई राज

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
बर्फबारी और हिमस्खलन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आफत वाली 'बीती रात', तीन जवान शहीद, तीन की तलाश जारी, कई लोग लापता

14 जनवरी 2020

gorakhnath temple
Gorakhpur

क्यों गोरखनाथ मंदिर में एक दिन बाद मनेगा मकरसंक्रांति का पर्व? क्या कहते हैं मुख्य पुजारी

14 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर महोत्सव में लगे साइंस मेला में आकर्षण का केंद्र बना पर्स गन।
Gorakhpur

मनचलों की अब खैर नहीं, बेटियों का पर्स और लिपस्टिक ही उनके होश ठिकाने लगा देगी

14 जनवरी 2020

Vehicles will not be able to go to Gorakhnath temple for next three days, route diversion applied
Gorakhpur

आज से तीन दिन तक गोरखनाथ मंदिर की ओर नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहन, रूट डायवर्जन लागू

14 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा विधायक का हाथी।
Gorakhpur

भाजपा विधायक के हाथी ने महावत को मार डाला, बोले- का हो गंगा प्रसाद, ई का कइला शांति बनावा

14 जनवरी 2020

NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
Prayagraj

शाहीन बाग की तरह प्रयागराज में भी चल रहा है प्रदर्शन, 48 घंटों से बच्चों के साथ डटी हैं महिलाएं

14 जनवरी 2020

पतंग बाजार
Agra

मोबाइल के दौर में थम गया 'वो काटा' का शोर, न पहले जैसे पतंगबाज, न पतंगबाजी का शौक

14 जनवरी 2020

लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर आईपीएस सुजीत पांडेय।
Lucknow

पुलिस कमिश्नर को दिए गए ये 15 अधिकार, आम जनता को मिलेगा सीधा लाभ, नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे चक्कर

14 जनवरी 2020

recruitment in central university of himachal pradesh for 29 posts
Himachal Pradesh

केंद्रीय विवि में भरेंगे गैर शिक्षकों के पद, 31 तक करें आवेदन

14 जनवरी 2020

अनुराधा पौडवाल सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते हुए।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलीं अनुराधा पौडवाल, गुरु गोरखनाथ जी को भी चढ़ाई खिचड़ी

14 जनवरी 2020

repid rail
Meerut

रैपिड रेल: सभी स्टेशनों का डिजाइन और ड्रोन मैप तैयार, एनसीआरटीसी ने जारी किया वीडियो

14 जनवरी 2020

special train Gorakhpur to ganga sagar, baba baijnath, bhagwan jagannath, see irtc offer
Gorakhpur

गंगा सागर, बाबा बैजनाथ, काशी विश्वनाथ, भगवान जगन्नाथ के दर्शन कराएगी ट्रेन, देखें IRTC का ऑफर

14 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर।
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर - फोटो : amarujala
हादसे में पर्यटक बस के चालक समेत 19 यात्री घायल
हादसे में पर्यटक बस के चालक समेत 19 यात्री घायल - फोटो : amarujala
पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही थी पर्यटक बस
पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही थी पर्यटक बस - फोटो : amarujala
चार की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल रेफर
चार की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल रेफर - फोटो : amarujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हिमस्खलन का कहर, बर्फीले तूफान की चपेट में आए सेना के 5 जवान

कश्मीर में बर्फीले तूफान और भारी बर्फबारी ने पिछले 48 घंटों में जमकर तबाही मचाई है। इस बर्फीले तूफान की चपेट में सेना के 5 जवान आ गए।

14 जनवरी 2020

बप्पा 1:54

सड़क पर दिखे यमराज और गणपति, ट्रैफिक नियमों को लेकर लोगों को किया जागरूक

14 जनवरी 2020

business news including RBI imposes restrictions on Bengaluru bank

PMC के बाद इस बैंक पर आरबीआई ने लगाई पाबंदी, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

14 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:10

अंतरिक्ष में जाने वाले वो जानवर, जिन्होंने खोले कई रहस्य

14 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:38

निर्भया केस में दोषियों की 'क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन' खारिज,जानिए क्या होती है 'क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन'

14 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited