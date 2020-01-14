पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही पर्यटक बस व कंटेनर की टक्कर में 19 घायल, हाइवे जाम

{"_id":"5e1d99278ebc3e87bc06abcd","slug":"19-injured-in-collision-between-tourist-bus-and-container-at-maharajganj-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915 \u092c\u0938 \u0935 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 19 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932, \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर
- फोटो : amarujala
हादसे में पर्यटक बस के चालक समेत 19 यात्री घायल
- फोटो : amarujala
पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही थी पर्यटक बस
- फोटो : amarujala
चार की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल रेफर
- फोटो : amarujala