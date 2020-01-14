कश्मीर में शहीद हुआ कुशीनगर का लाल, दो अबोध बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

{"_id":"5e1d9aa98ebc3e87f736a29e","slug":"kushinagar-son-bsf-soldiar-martyr-in-kupwara-kashmir-all-village-people-shocked","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u094b \u0905\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोतो बिलखते परिजन (इनसेट में शहीद जवान चंद्रभान)।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते शहीद जवान के दोनों बच्चे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जवान शहीद के घर के बाहर ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला