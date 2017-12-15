Download App
5 साल से कर रही थीं डेट अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने की गुपचुप तरीके से शादी

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 08:30 AM IST
tv actress ronita bose ties knot with her boyfriend

शादियों के मौसम में कई एक्टर्स-एक्ट्रेसेस इस पवित्र बंधन में बंध रहे हैं। टीवी सीरियल 'कुछ रंग प्यार के ऐसे भी' में खुशबू का किरदार निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस रोनिता बोस ने गुपचुप तरीके से शादी कर ली है। उन्होंने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सूर्या धाकरे से मुंबई में शादी की जो कि पेशे से एक बिजनेसमैन हैं।

