Download App
आपका शहर Close

BIGG BOSS 11: 'नल के पानी' पर हिना ने 'अंगूरी भाबी' को सुनाई खरी-खोटी, सलमान लेंगे बदला?

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 07:50 AM IST
hina figts with shilpa over tape water in bigg boss 11

बिग बॉस 11 के घर में छोटी-छोटी बात पर बड़ा हंगामा मिनटों में खड़ा हो जाता है। ऐसा ही एक जबरदस्त नजारा कल रात 14 नवंबर के शो में देखने को मिला जब हिना और शिल्पा में नल के पानी को लेकर तू-तू मैं-मैं हो गई....

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 hina khan shilpa shinde weekend ka vaar More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये है मोहब्बतें: होने वाली है 'ईशी मां' की मौत, लेकिन खुशखबरी साथ में सुनिए

yeh hai mohabbatein: ishi maa will soon die, but there is a twist
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: वीकेंड पर सलमान पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, विनर कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकाल लव को करेंगे सेफ

this weekend hiten tejwani would be out from bigg boss house
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: शो में अब नहीं दिखेंगे Kissing Scene, न पार होंगी बेशर्मी की हदें

no kissing Scene will seen in bigg boss house after Arshi Khan and Akash fight
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

BIGG BOSS 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने सचिन से की खुद की तुलना, बोला- 'हम दोनों एक जैसे'

bigg boss 11 akash dadlani compares himself with sachin tendulkar
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान खान के बर्थडे पर घरवालों के लिए डबल डोज, एंट्री लेगी 'नागिन'

Mouni Roy to enter Bigg Boss house to celebrate Salman Khan birthday
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!