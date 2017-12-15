बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS 11: 'नल के पानी' पर हिना ने 'अंगूरी भाबी' को सुनाई खरी-खोटी, सलमान लेंगे बदला?
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 07:50 AM IST
बिग बॉस 11 के घर में छोटी-छोटी बात पर बड़ा हंगामा मिनटों में खड़ा हो जाता है। ऐसा ही एक जबरदस्त नजारा कल रात 14 नवंबर के शो में देखने को मिला जब हिना और शिल्पा में नल के पानी को लेकर तू-तू मैं-मैं हो गई....
