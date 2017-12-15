बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
BIGG BOSS 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट ने सचिन से की खुद की तुलना, बोला- 'हम दोनों एक जैसे'
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 04:26 PM IST
बिग बॉस में शुरूआत से ही अपनी ऊटपटांग हरकतों से सबको परेशान करने वाले आकाश डडलानी ने एक बार फिर हंसी दिलाने का काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि उनकी और मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर की किस्मत एक जैसी है...
