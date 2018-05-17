शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   Salman Khan Game Show Dus Ka Dum To Air In June Probably With Race 3 Star Cast As Guest

सलमान खान इस दिन लेकर आएंगे 'दस का दम', कौन होगा शो का पहला गेस्ट यह भी जान लें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 10:10 AM IST
Dus Ka Dum
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान के फैंस की खुशी इन दिनों सातवें आसमान पर है। अभी वे फिल्म 'रेस-3' के ट्रेलर को लूप में देखने में बिजी ही थे कि अब एक और बड़ी खबर आ गई है। सलमान खान के टीवी गेम शो 'दस का दम' के लॉन्च की तारीख का भी ऐलान हो चुका है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
salman khan dus ka dum race 3

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Tv Actress
Television

ये है इन 16 टीवी एक्ट्रेस का रियल लुक, अगर देख लिया तो नहीं देखेंगे इनका एक भी सीरियल

11 मई 2018

Tv Actress
Television

ये 8 टीवी स्टार्स इंटीमेट सीन करने से साफ कर देते हैं मना, यह एक्ट्रेस KISS के लिए ऐसे होती है राजी

16 मई 2018

shilpa shinde hina khan
Television

हिना खान के बारे में कुछ ऐसा टवीट कर बैठीं शिल्पा शिंदे, जिसकी उम्मीद तक नहीं थी

16 मई 2018

Saumya Tandon
Television

'अनीता भाभी' की हालत हो गई ऐसी, कार छोड़कर रोज करना पड़ रहा है लोकल ट्रेन से सफर

12 मई 2018

Karishma Tanna
Television

टीवी की इस इच्छाधारी 'नागिन' का सपना हुआ पूरा, एकता कपूर के लिए कही ये बात

16 मई 2018

prithvi vallabh
Television

बंद होने से पहले इस शो की लीड एक्ट्रेस का किसिंग सीन हुआ लीक, सामने आए सिजलिंग वीडियो

11 मई 2018

More in Television

Adaa Khan
Television

B'Day Spl: कॉल सेंटर में नौकरी करती थीं एकता की 'काली नागिन', इस TV एक्टर ने प्यार में दिया था धोखा

12 मई 2018

barc report check out the top 10 shows of this week
Television

जेनिफर विगेंट के फैंस हो जाएंगे खुश, TRP की टॉप 10 लिस्ट में इस शो को मिली जगह

12 मई 2018

Shiv Pandit
Television

सोनम कपूर, नेहा धूपिया के बाद अब इस एक्टर ने रचाई शादी, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर के रोल ने किया था फेमस

11 मई 2018

sofia hayat
Television

पति को चोर बताने के बाद सोफिया हयात का एक और खुलासा, पैसों की तंगी की वजह से अब किया ये काम

10 मई 2018

Web Series
Television

इन 17 एक्ट्रेसेस ने टीवी से की थी शुरुआत, फेमस होने के लिए कर दी बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार

23 अप्रैल 2018

भाभी जी

दो-चार डायलॉग बोलकर ही 10 लााख रुपए कमा लेते हैं 'भाभी जी' के हप्पू सिंह, जानें पूरी कास्ट की फीस

10 अप्रैल 2018

नेहा पेंडसे
Television

कपिल शर्मा के बारे में आई एक और बुरी खबर, करतूतें देख शो छोड़ गईं 'मैडम'

11 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा

दिन पर दिन खराब हो रही कपिल शर्मा की दिमागी हालत, अली ने घर जाकर जो देखा वो चौंकाने वाला था

17 अप्रैल 2018

kashmira
Television

14 बार कोशिश करने के बाद भी मां नहीं बन पाई थी यह एक्ट्रेस, इस खान की वजह से हुए जुड़वां बच्चे

5 मई 2018

कपिल शर्मा और प्रीति सिमोस
Television

कपिल ने एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड पर लगाए बेहद गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'शो पर इस काम के लेती थी पैसे'

20 अप्रैल 2018

Tv Serial
Television

इन 10 टीवी स्टार्स को प्रोड्यूसर ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, सिर्फ यह थी इनकी गलती

16 अप्रैल 2018

Adult Star
Television

विदेशी नहीं इंडियन्स हैं ये 10 फेमस फीमेल एडल्ट स्टार्स, बोल्ड 'राखी' का नाम भी है शामिल

20 अप्रैल 2018

Tv Actress
Television

इन टीवी की बहुओं का रियल लाइफ लुक देखकर उड़ जाएंगे होश, बोल्डनेस में नहीं किसी एक्ट्रेस से कम

17 अप्रैल 2018

Achint Kaur
Television

टीवी की सासू मां ने शेयर की इतनी बोल्ड तस्वीर, यूजर्स बोले-'इसकी भी क्या जरूरत थी'

13 अप्रैल 2018

काम्या पंजाबी
Television

टीवी की इस 'मां' ने शेयर की बिकिनी में फोटो और पोस्ट में लिखा- 'मुझे कोई शर्म नहीं'

11 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh
Television

चार साल बाद पति के पास लौटीं कपिल शर्मा की 'बुआ',इस एक्टर से की है शादी

10 अप्रैल 2018

Dus Ka Dum
Dus Ka Dum
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Salman khan

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.