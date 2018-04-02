बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोनी का साथ मिलते ही सुनील ने निकाला कपिल के शो का तोड़, नाम से लेकर मेहमान तक जानें 5 बड़ी बातें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 08:35 PM IST
सुनील ग्रोवर और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की इस तस्वीर के सामने आते ही क्रिकेट और कॉमेडी के फैन्स की एक्साइटमेंट बढ़ गई है। धोनी ने सुनील के शो के लिए प्रोमो शूट कर लिया है। माना जा रहा है कि वह शो के पहले मेहमान होंगे।
