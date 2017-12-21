Download App
Bigg Boss 11: अभी से जान लें, इन दो कंटेस्टेंट में एक होगा OUT, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 11:59 AM IST
know here who will evicted in this weekend from bigg boss house

बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस वीकेंड के वार में कौन सा कंटेस्‍टेंट इस बार आउट होगा, उसका अनुमान अभी से मिल रहे वोटिंग ट्रेंड से लगाया जा सकता है। इसमें पुनीश और आकाश ददलानी का नाम मुख्य तौर पर उभर रहा है। कारण, इस दोनों को बाकी नॉमीनेट कंटेस्टेंट से कम वोट मिल रहे हैं। जानिए, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर?

