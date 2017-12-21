Bigg Boss 11: अभी से जान लें, इन दो कंटेस्टेंट में एक होगा OUT, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर
Bigg Boss 11: अभी से जान लें, इन दो कंटेस्टेंट में एक होगा OUT, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस वीकेंड के वार में कौन सा कंटेस्टेंट इस बार आउट होगा, उसका अनुमान अभी से मिल रहे वोटिंग ट्रेंड से लगाया जा सकता है। इसमें पुनीश और आकाश ददलानी का नाम मुख्य तौर पर उभर रहा है। कारण, इस दोनों को बाकी नॉमीनेट कंटेस्टेंट से कम वोट मिल रहे हैं। जानिए, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर?
