Bigg Boss 11: माइंड गेम से टॉप पर पहुंचा ऐसा खिलाड़ी, 'OUT' हुए कंटेस्टेंट भी चौंक जाएंगे
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में अपनी माइंड गेम से ऐसा खिलाड़ी टॉप पर पहुंच गया है, अब तक घर से बेघर हुए सदस्यों ने जिसे सबसे पहले बाहर निकालने की बात कही थी। कुछ सप्ताह पहले जो कंटेस्टेंट घर में रहने लायक नहीं माना गया, वह खिलाड़ी अब टाइटल की दावेदारी पर हक जता रहा है। इस बार के परिणाम और चौंकाने वाले हैं।
