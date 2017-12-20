Download App
Bigg Boss 11: माइंड गेम से टॉप पर पहुंचा ऐसा खिलाड़ी, 'OUT' हुए कंटेस्टेंट भी चौंक जाएंगे

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:09 PM IST
bigg boss 11: now vikas gupta may be next who will eliminated from house

बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में अपनी माइंड गेम से ऐसा ‌खिलाड़ी टॉप पर पहुंच गया है, अब तक घर से बेघर हुए सदस्यों ने जिसे सबसे पहले बाहर निकालने की बात कही थी। कुछ सप्ताह पहले जो कंटेस्टेंट घर में रहने लायक नहीं माना गया, वह खिलाड़ी अब टाइटल की दावेदारी पर हक जता रहा है। इस बार के परिणाम और चौंकाने वाले हैं।

