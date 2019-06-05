शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   jija ji chhat par hain actor nikhil khurana gives 1200 audition know about his struggle

'जीजा जी छत पर हैं' के पंचम ने एक्टिंग के लिए छोड़ी मल्टी नेशनल कंपनी, 1200 ऑडिशन के बाद मिला काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 10:38 AM IST
nikhil khurana
1 of 5
nikhil khurana - फोटो : social media
सोनी सब चैनल पर प्रसारित होने वाला पॉपुलर कॉमेडी शो 'जीजा जी छत पर हैं' (Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain) दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। इस शो के सभी एक्टर अपने किरदार को बखूबी निभाते नजर आते हैं । इनमें से 'पंचम' का रोल निभाने वाले निखिल खुराना की खूब सराहना की जा रही है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jija ji chhat par hai pancham nikhil khurana पंचम निखिल खुराना जीजा जी छत पर हैं
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

disha vakani
Television

'तारक मेहता... की 'दयाबेन' ने शेयर की बेटी की पहली झलक, 2 साल पहले दिया था जन्म

4 जून 2019

करण ओबेरॉय
Television

Karan Oberoi case: पीड़िता पर वकील ने ही करवाया था हमला, गिरफ्तार

5 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Debina Bonnerjee
Television

सीता से विषकन्या बनी ये हीरोइन बोली, छवि तोड़कर कुछ नया करना ही कलाकार की असली चुनौती

5 जून 2019

Dayaben, Kapil and lovey sasan
Television

TRP में कपिल ने लगाई छलांग तो 3 महीने बाद एक्ट्रेस ने दोबारा की शादी, ये हैं TV की हफ्ते की 5 खबरें

5 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
neha kakkar
Television

जिस शख्स की वजह से डिप्रेशन में चली गई थीं नेहा कक्कड़, Bigg Boss 13 में कर सकता है एंट्री

4 जून 2019

lovey sasan
Television

3 महीने बाद ही एक्ट्रेस ने दूसरी बार रचा ली शादी, पति से बोली 'साथ निभाना साथिया'

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Television

pooja gaur
Television

सारा अली खान की 'बहन' भी बन चुकी है टीवी की बहू 'प्रतिज्ञा', सीरियल छोड़ अब कर रहीं ये काम

1 जून 2019

siddharth sagar
Television

मशहूर कॉमेडियन की मंगेतर ने बताई सगाई टूटने की असली वजह, बोली-माफ कर पछताई, वरना जेल में होता

31 मई 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
विज्ञापन
Dalljiet Kaur
Television

दोबारा सात-फेरे लेने जा रहीं टीवी की ये एक्ट्रेस, शादी के 6 साल बाद ही ले लिया था तलाक

1 जून 2019

hina khan
Television

विदेश में रहकर भी हिना खान ने रखा रोजा, गिफ्ट में मिली ऐसी चीज देखकर हो गईं खुश

3 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
अशनूर कौर और रीम शेख
Television

उम्र कम है लेकिन पैसे में दम है, जानें 20 साल से छोटी इन एक्ट्रेसेस की एक दिन की फीस

30 मई 2019

करण ओबेरॉय
Television

रेप केस में एक्टर करण की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, पीड़िता के चार हमलावर गिरफ्तार, पुलिस का बड़ा खुलासा

1 जून 2019

टेलीविजन शो
Television

'तारक मेहता..की दयाबेन ने शेयर की लग्जरी कार की तस्वीर, कैप्शन लिखा-'मेरी कार ऑडी'

1 जून 2019

naagin 3, the kapil sharma show
Television

TRP लिस्ट में कपिल को फायदा पहुंचा गए सलमान-कटरीना, अंत में 'नागिन' ने दिया सरप्राइज

2 जून 2019

Jay, Kapil and Barun
Television

कपिल समेत इन 6 टीवी कपल के घर जल्द गूंजेगी किलकारियां, एक को मिली 9 साल बाद गुडन्यूज

29 मई 2019

Rakhi Sawant Deepak Kalal
Television

दीपक कलाल-राखी सावंत ने किया दावा, 'लाइव सुहागरात होगी बिग बॉस हाउस में, क्या आप एक्साइटेड है?'

31 मई 2019

sara khan and ankit gera
Television

दूसरी शादी करने जा रही टीवी की इस एक्ट्रेस का टूटा रिश्ता, बिग बॉस में बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी

30 मई 2019

Salman Khan Bigg Boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13 में देखने को मिल सकते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव, सलमान को भी नहीं है खबर

1 जून 2019

Jennifer Winget
Television

B'DaySpl: जेनिफर विंगेट समेत तलाकशुदा हैं ये 5 टीवी एक्ट्रेस, अब भी चलता है छोटे पर्दे पर राज

30 मई 2019

Rakhi sawant Deepak kalal
Television

कौन है दीपक कलाल, राखी सांवत के साथ तोड़ चुके हैं शादी, आ सकते हैं बिग बॉस 13 में

31 मई 2019

Smriti, Salman, Kareena
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' से जुड़े 2 खुलासे और टीवी पर करीना का डेब्यू समेत, ये हैं हफ्तेभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 मई 2019

salman khan bigg boss
Television

फैंस के लिए बड़ी खबर, इस दिन से शुरू हो सकता है सलमान खान का शो 'Bigg Boss 13'

30 मई 2019

nikhil khurana
nikhil khurana - फोटो : social media
nikhil khurana
nikhil khurana - फोटो : social media
nikhil khurana
nikhil khurana - फोटो : social media
nikhil khurana
nikhil khurana - फोटो : social media
nikhil khurana
nikhil khurana - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अमीश की किस किताब पर फिल्म बनाना चाहती हैं जोया, जानिए इस वीडियो में

जाने-माने लेखक अमीश त्रिपाठी की नई किताब के कवर लॉन्च पर निर्देशक जोया अख्तर पहुंचीं। जोया ने इस दौरान अमीश की किताब पर फिल्म बनाने की ख्वाहिश को मीडिया के सामने रखा। तो चलिए जानते हैं जोया की ही जुबानी।

5 जून 2019

तापसी पन्नू 1:09

तापसी के ताजगी भरे लुक की ये है असली कहानी

5 जून 2019

VIDEO : World Environment Day 2019 Bollywood Movies that That will Inspire You To Save The Earth 02:34

VIDEO : प्रकृति से छेड़छाड़ पड़ती है भारी, पर्यावरण बचाने का मैसेज देती हैं ये 6 बॉलीवुड फिल्में

5 जून 2019

VIDEO : Kabir Singh drunk Shahid Kapoor To Compete With Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Aditya abhay 02:36

VIDEO : अमिताभ- शाहरुख समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स फिल्मों में बने 'शराबी', अब नशे में टल्ली दिखेगा ये एक्टर

5 जून 2019

स्कूल 2:05

World Environment Day 2019: एक अनूठा स्कूल, जहां बच्चे प्लास्टिक कचरे से भरते हैं फीस

5 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.