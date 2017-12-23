Download App
इस फेमस एक्टर के कारण डिप्रेशन में जा सकती थीं जैस्मिन, एक खास शख्स ने की मदद

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 04:23 PM IST
Jasmine Bhasin says Suraj Wadhwa saved her form depression

सीरियल 'दिल से दिल तक' में टेनी का किरदार निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस जैस्मिन भसीन ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है। जैस्मिन का कहना है कि वो डिप्रेशन में चली जाती अगर उनका साथ सूरज वाधवा नहीं देते।

