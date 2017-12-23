बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: लव ने दी इस कंटेस्टेंट को धमकी, बोले- 'इतने टुकड़े करूंगा जुड़ नहीं पाएगा'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Luv tyagi threatened to akash dadlani in jail of bigg boss 11
{"_id":"5a3e33b94f1c1b96368b6302","slug":"luv-tyagi-threatened-to-akash-dadlani-in-jail-of-bigg-boss-11","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0932\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 04:15 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 अपनी चरम सीमा पर है। लेकिन इस शो की सीमा खत्म होने से पहले कुछ कंटेस्टेंट अपनी सीमा क्रॉस कर चुके हैं। यहां हम बात कर रहे हैं उन दो कंटेस्टेंट की जो घर में एक केकडे़ं और दूसरा बैल बुद्धि के नाम से जाना जाता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3e4e764f1c1b156b8bdf3e","slug":"bigg-boss-threatened-to-all-comtestants-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940, \u0921\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3b3f044f1c1b001c8ba231","slug":"bigg-boss-11-arshi-khan-s-father-found-condom-packets-in-her-wardrobe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3e05474f1c1b0d788b47f9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-puneesh-sharma-may-out-of-the-house-in-weekend-ka-war","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e, OUT \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3e21de4f1c1b95188bb795","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sshivani-durga-supports-hina-khan-shilpa-fans-give-ugly-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3e1b594f1c1bf61b8b4b22","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-priyank-sharma-revealed-shocking-thing-about-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a3e0b0e4f1c1bce408beb48","slug":"akash-dadlani-was-a-part-of-song-baby-doll-in-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!