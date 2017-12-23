Bigg Boss 11: आज सलमान आकर पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, OUT होगा वो कंटेस्टेंट जिसकी नहीं थी उम्मीद
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma may out of the house in Weekend Ka War{"_id":"5a3e05474f1c1b0d788b47f9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-puneesh-sharma-may-out-of-the-house-in-weekend-ka-war","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0947\u092e, OUT \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस में हिना खान को छोड़कर इस बार सभी कंटेस्टेंट नॉमिनेटड है ऐसे में इस बार घर से बेघर कौन होगा इस नाम को लेकर सभी लोगों ने कयास लगाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। वहीं अगर वोटिंग को देखें तो इस बार कोई और नहीं बल्कि Kiss से सुर्खियां बटोर चुके ये कंटेस्टेंट घर से बेघर हो सकते हैं।
