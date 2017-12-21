Download App
Bigg Boss 11: टास्क के लिए विकास ने पार की सारी हदें, हिना और शिल्पा के साथ कर डाली ये हरकत

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:32 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta hits Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde during captaincy task

बिग बॉस में 'पोल्ट्री फार्म' टास्क खत्म होने की कगार पर है। ऐसे में इस टास्क के दौरान जहां एक दूसरे के जानी दुश्मन शिल्पा और हिना की दुश्मनी दोस्ती में बदलती हुई दिखाई दी तो वहीं विकास ने टास्क के दौरान ऐसी हरकत कर डाली जिससे शिल्पा और हिना दोनों भड़क उठीं।

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी की मास्टर चाल में फंसी शिल्पा, वॉशरूम जाकर किया अपना ये हाल

