BIGG BOSS 11: शो में इस सीन की वजह से TRP में हुई बढ़त, कलर्स चैनल बना नबंर वन
{"_id":"5a351c6d4f1c1b4c528b9c90","slug":"bigg-boss-11-gets-big-success-on-trp-charts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS 11: \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 TRP \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924, \u0915\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0928\u092c\u0902\u0930 \u0935\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 06:45 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 टीआरपी रेस में आगे बढ़ रहा है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बिग बॉस के पिछले की तुलना में सीजन 11 ने टीआरपी में बाजी मार ली है। चलिए जानते हैं कि आखिर क्या है वजह जो नबंर वन बना कलर्स चैनल....
