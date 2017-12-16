कंगना ने रखी बेबाक राय, बोलीं- 'मैं महान नहीं हूं अपने बारे में पहले सोचती हूं'
Kangana Ranaut said ambitious women consider as the villain in in the society
बॉलीवुड में सभी एक्ट्रेस से अलग अपनी बेबाक राय रखने वाली कंगना रनौत एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों में है। इस बार उन्होंने ऋतिक रोशन पर नहीं बल्कि महिलाओं के बारे में अपनी राय रखी। कंगना का कहना है कि अगर कोई महिला महत्वकांक्षी होती है तो लोग उसे नकारात्मकता से देखते हैं।
