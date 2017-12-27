Bigg Boss 11: आकाश की मां ने विशाल डडलानी के झूठ से उठाया पर्दा, सबूतों के साथ किया बड़ा खुलासा
Bigg Boss 11 Akash Dadlani mother reveals biggest secret about Vishal Dadlani in the house {"_id":"5a4326f54f1c1bf4688c387a","slug":"bigg-boss-11-akash-dadlani-mother-reveals-biggest-secret-about-vishal-dadlani-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u0921\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e, \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
फिनाले के करीब पहुच चुके बिग बॉस में पड़ोसी घरवालों के 12 बजाने आ गए हैं। इस दौरान घर में कई टास्क किए गए जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा हिना खान ने प्वाइंट्स हासिल किए। लेकिन इसी बीच आकाश की मां ने कुछ ऐसा खुलासा किया है जिसे सुनकर सभी घरवालों के रिश्तेदार चौंक गए हैं।
