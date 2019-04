टीवी की 'नागिन' ने दोस्तों संग सेेलिब्रेट किया बर्थडे, पति ने कहा- 'आज भी 21 से ज्यादा नहीं लगतीं'

Happy bday @anitahassanandani The most genuine person I know❤️ Have a great day! 💃🥂🍾🎂 Thanku @rohitreddygoa for having such a fun filled party P.s. we don’t hav a pic together 🤪

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Apr 13, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT