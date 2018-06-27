बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तेज प्रताप से पहले बिहारी नेताओं के 7 बच्चे बॉलीवुड में ले चुके हैं एंट्री, एक पर तो सलमान भी फिदा
हर्षिता, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 27 Jun 2018 04:16 PM IST
तेज प्रताप
वैसे तो मनोज बाजपेयी, प्रकाश झा, शेखर सुमन,नीतू चंद्रा, विनय पाठक, पंकज त्रिपाठी समेत कई बिहारियों ने बॉलीवुड में सिक्का जमाया। मगर कई नेताओं के बच्चों ने भी हिन्दी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में किस्मत आजमाई। इस फेहरिस्त में ताजा नाम है तेज प्रताप का। वह 'रूद्रा द अवतार' से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं। मगर उन से पहले कई बिहारी नेताओं के बच्चे फिल्मों में कदम रख चुके हैं।
