शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   vivek oberoi troll and saurabh shukla got angry on set here is top entertainment news

मजाक उड़ाने पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ट्रोल और सेट पर नाराज हुए सौरभ शुक्ला सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 06:41 AM IST
Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla
1 of 5
Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla - फोटो : Social Media
फिल्मों से ज्यादा अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट को लेकर चर्चा में रहने वाले एक्टर विवेक ओबेरॉय अचानक फिर सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं। शुक्रवार को विवेक ने वर्ल्ड कप मैच में हुई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की हार को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया। इस पोस्ट के बाद यूजर्स भड़क गए और उन्होंने विवेक को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।

पढ़ें: टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
vivek oberoi saurabh shukla deepika padukone paresh rawal kabir singh entertainment news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की कमाई देख तापसी पन्नू को आया लालच, एक्टर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Saurabh Shukla
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान दबंग 3 के राइटर पर भड़के सौरभ शुक्ला, सेट पर दीं गालियां

13 जुलाई 2019

sridevi
Bollywood

केरल के DGP का दावा: बाथटब में डूबने से नहीं हुई थी श्रीदेवी की मौत, ये थी हत्या

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस पूजा बत्रा ने गुपचुप तरीके से रचाई शादी, देखें सगाई से हनीमून तक की तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Former Delhi ACP Ved Bhushan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP भी बता चुके हैं सोची समझी हत्या, उस वक्त दिए थे ये 5 सबूत

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद फिर गहराया श्रीदेवी की मौत का रहस्य, मौत से पहले ये थे आखिरी 5 फोटोज

13 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को 'हत्या' बताने पर भड़के बोनी कपूर, केरल DGP के दावों पर दिया करारा जवाब

12 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के घर पूछताछ करने पहुंची पुलिस, मां से मिल पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से की फोन पर बात

12 जुलाई 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

नए फोटोशूट पर ट्रोल हुईं दीपिका पादुकोण, यूजर बोला- मॉडलिंग के दिनों में थीं सांवली अब कैसे गोरी?

13 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Paresh Rawal, Kafeel Khan
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षा को लेकर डॉ कफील ने उठाए सवाल तो परेश रावल बोले- विक्टिम कार्ड मत खेलिए

13 जुलाई 2019

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद श्रीदेवी की मौत पर उठे बड़े सवाल, असली नाम सहित जानें ये 10 अनसुने फैक्ट्स

12 जुलाई 2019

Aarti Chabria, Pooja and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा सहित इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, मेघना-सुरवीन ने तो 2 साल बाद बताया था सच

12 जुलाई 2019

लता मंगेशकर, धोनी
Bollywood

धोनी के संन्यास की खबर सुनते ही भावुक हुईं लता मंगेशकर, ट्वीट कर बोलीं- 'देश को आपकी जरूरत है'

11 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi
Bollywood

मौत से पहले श्रीदेवी ने कैसे बिताए 24 घंटे, जानिए उस काली रात की पूरी कहानी

12 जुलाई 2019

disha patani
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो, देखकर दांतों तले उंगलियां दबा लेंगे

13 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सलमान ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि अवाक रह गईं सपना चौधरी, खोल दिया जहर खाने का राज

7 जुलाई 2019

sridevi cannes
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पति-बेटियों को तो सब जानते हैं, क्या मां-बाप, बहन और दो भाइयों को देखा है?

12 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह बनी साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, कलेक्शन 250 करोड़ के पार

12 जुलाई 2019

निया शर्मा
Bollywood

फायर पान खाकर निया शर्मा का कुछ ऐसा हुआ हाल, वायरल हो गया वीडियो

12 जुलाई 2019

ranveer singh
Bollywood

दोस्त के साथ इस तस्वीर पर ट्रोल हो रहे रणवीर सिंह, यूजर्स बोले- 'इसे दीपिका को दिखाओ'

12 जुलाई 2019

Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla
Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla - फोटो : Social Media
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : instagram
kabir singh
kabir singh - फोटो : social media
Paresh Rawal, Kafeel Khan
Paresh Rawal, Kafeel Khan - फोटो : Social Media
सौरभ शुक्ला
सौरभ शुक्ला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

BJP विधायक की बेटी ने की दलित युवक से शादी, वीडियो वायरल कर बताया पिता से जान को खतरा

प्रयागराज के दलित युवक से मंदिर में शादी करने वाली बरेली के भाजपा विधायक की बेटी ने अपनी जान को खतरा बताया है। विधायक की बेटी साक्षी और उसके पति अजितेश ने वीडियो वायरल कर अपनी सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

12 जुलाई 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 3:20

जानिए क्या है अनुच्छेद 370 और क्यों मिलते हैं कश्मीरियों को भारतीय नागरिकों से ज्यादा अधिकार

12 जुलाई 2019

स्नेक मैन 3:09

प्रयागराज में सांप पकड़ना बना एक शख्स का जुनून, अब तक पकड़े सैकड़ों सांप

12 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:41

हो जाएं सावधान! बेडरूम में भी आप निगरानी करता है गूगल

12 जुलाई 2019

सलमान खान 3:54

सलमान ने शेयर किया सिंगिग वीडियो, इंडियन आइडल फेम थूपेन संग गाया गाना

12 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited