कबीर सिंह बनी साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, कमाई का आंकड़ा 250 करोड़ के पार

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 04:44 PM IST
Kabir Singh
1 of 5
Kabir Singh - फोटो : twitter
रिलीज के तीसरे हफ्ते में क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप मैचों के बावजूद अपना शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रखते हुए शाहिद कपूर और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर फिल्म कबीर सिंह ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 250 करोड़ रुपये कमा लिए हैं। इसी के साथ कबीर सिंह इस साल अब तक रिलीज हुई फिल्मों में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म बन गई है। 
