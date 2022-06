Vikram Twitter Review: ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई कमल हासन की ‘विक्रम’, सूर्या की एंट्री ने सबको सीटी मारने पर किया मजबूर

#Vikram - An action feast from #LokeshKanagaraj 👌👌 #Suriya powerful cameo at the end 💥💥💥 Next part tvaraga start cheyi anna 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xUgBnmiD7w

Hearing great reviews😊. Please don't reveal the mystery part & all the Easter eggs out of excitement. Let everyone experience it. 🙏#Vikram pic.twitter.com/ymdepnZDyI