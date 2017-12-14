Download App
आपका शहर Close

1921 का गाना हुआ रिलीज, करण कुंद्रा ने जरीन खान से कहा 'सुन ले जरा'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 11:53 AM IST
vikram bhatt horror film 1921, first song released titled by Sun Le Zara

डायरेक्टर विक्रम भट्ट अपनी हॉरर फिल्मों के लिए जाने जाते हैं। इस नए साल वो एक बार फिर से दर्शकों को डराने के लिए अपनी अगली फिल्म के साथ आ रहे हैं। हाल में ही विक्रम की अगली फिल्म '1921' का ट्रेलर किया गया था। अब फिल्म '1921' का पहला गाना रिलीज हो चुका है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

vikram bhatt 1921 zarine khan karan kundra

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

अनुष्‍का-विराट की हनीमून फोटो पर 1 घंटे में 9 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक, तेजी से हो रही वायरल

virat kohli and anushka sharma first honeymoon photo viral on social media
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने देखी अनुष्‍का की हनीमून फोटो, फिर तुरंत दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्‍शन

actor ranvir singh likes anushka virat honeymoon photo
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हनीमून पर जाने के बाद अनुष्का का ताजा वीडियो आया सामने, बाथरूम में आईं नजर

anushka sharma goes crazy in the bathroom after honeymoon
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

शिक्षकों को खुशखबरी देने की तैयारी में योगी सरकार, जल्द मिल सकती है कैबिनेट की मंजूरी

Uttar Pradesh cabinet may give approval for regularise teachers.
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

छेड़छाड़ की घटना के बाद इस एक्टर के साथ देखी गईं दंगल गर्ल 'जायरा वसीम'

Zaira Wasim snapped with abhishek bachchan, attends a sports event
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Trailer: '1920' के बाद '1921' लेकर आए विक्रम भट्ट, दर्शकों को डराएंगी सलमान की हीरोइन

vikram bhatt next horror movie 1921 trailer released
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!