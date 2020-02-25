शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   today five news of Shireen Mirza Aarti Singh Harvey Weinstein Delhi Violence Ram Gopal Varma

शिरीन अस्पताल में भर्ती और राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप का राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाया मजाक, बॉलीवुड की पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 12:02 AM IST
Shireen Mirza, Ram Gopal Varma
1 of 5
Shireen Mirza, Ram Gopal Varma - फोटो : amar ujala
'ये है मोहब्बतें' की अभिनेत्री शिरीन मिर्जा अस्पताल में भर्ती
टीवी अभिनेत्री शिरीन मिर्जा के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर है। तबीयत खराब होने के चलते उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पेट में इंफेक्शन होने की वजह से शिरीन मिर्जा को भर्ती करवाया गया है। इस बात की जानकारी शिरीन मिर्जा की खास दोस्त और अभिनेत्री कृष्णा मुखर्जी ने दी है। शिरीन मिर्जा टीवी शो ये है मोहब्बतें में रमन भल्ला की बड़ी बहन का किरदार निभाती है। 

पढ़ें: 'ये है मोहब्बतें' की अभिनेत्री शिरीन मिर्जा अस्पताल में भर्ती, पेट में हुआ इंफेक्शन
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हमारे विशेषज्ञों से अंग्रेजी सीखें, केवल 30 रुपये में
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
shireen mirza aarti singh harvey weinstein delhi violence ram gopal varma शिरीन मिर्जा आरती सिंह हार्वे वीनस्टीन दिल्ली हिंसा राम गोपाल वर्मा
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Shireen Mirza
Television

'ये है मोहब्बतें' की अभिनेत्री शिरीन मिर्जा अस्पताल में भर्ती, पेट में हुआ इंफेक्शन

25 फरवरी 2020

Bablu Bachelor, Mulan, Sooryavanshi,
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड फिल्म के डर से बदली सूर्यवंशी की रिलीज डेट, देखिए मार्च महीने की फिल्मों का पूरा कैलेंडर

25 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
javed akhtar, delhi violence, Anupam Kher
Bollywood

दिल्ली हिंसा पर भड़का बॉलीवुड, जावेद अख्तर से अनुपम खेर तक ने दी प्रतिक्रिया

25 फरवरी 2020

एक्टर्स
Bollywood

फिल्म के लिए हद से गुजर गए ये स्टार्स, भूमि पेडनेकर ने बढ़ाया इतना वजन, फैंस पहचान ही नहीं पाए

25 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
प्रणति राय प्रकाश
Web Series

इम्तियाज की 'लव आजकल' से हुआ इस अदाकारा को फायदा, मिली एकता कपूर की ये नई वेब सीरीज

25 फरवरी 2020

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

'राधे' के लिए सलमान ने मिलाया यशराज फिल्म्स से हाथ, बढ़ सकती है अक्षय की मुसीबत

25 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Anurag Kashyap, Arvind Kejriwal
Bollywood

दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर केजरीवाल पर अनुराग कश्यप का निशाना, कहा- 'आमित शाह ने खरीद लिया है या...'

25 फरवरी 2020

suhana khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख की बेटी की एक और तस्वीर वायरल, दोस्तों के साथ खूब कर रहीं मस्ती

25 फरवरी 2020

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
विज्ञापन
सोनम कपूर, अहमद खान और शेखर कपूर
Bollywood

'मिस्टर इंडिया 2' विवाद में अहमद खान की एंट्री, कहा- 'शेखर या सोनम के पास फिल्म के राइट्स नहीं तो..'

25 फरवरी 2020

janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

वहीदा रहमान के गाने पर जमकर थिरकीं जान्हवी कपूर, डांस देख याद आ जाएंगी श्रीदेवी

25 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
सलमान खान
Bollywood

'राधे' के सेट पर बच्ची को इस तरह प्यार करते दिखे सलमान, बार-बार देखा जा रहा वीडियो

25 फरवरी 2020

Donald Trump, Ram Gopal Varma
Bollywood

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा पर निर्देशक ने उड़ाया मजाक, कहा- 'एसएस राजामौली से निवेदन...'

25 फरवरी 2020

जगन शक्ति
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की दिखी दरियादिली, निर्देशक ने कहा- 'उनकी वजह से दोबारा जिंदगी मिली'

25 फरवरी 2020

कार्तिक आर्यन और परिवार के साथ सारा अली खान
Bollywood

सारा के भाई के साथ ऐसी थी कार्तिक की पहली मुलाकात, करीना भी थीं मौजूद

25 फरवरी 2020

धनुष
Bollywood

Dhanush Birthday: वो एक्टर जिसने 'जोया' के प्यार में काट ली नस, शादी की रजनीकांत की बेटी से

25 फरवरी 2020

Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

दिल्ली हिंसा पर भड़के जावेद अख्तर, कहा- 'सभी कपिल मिश्रा धीरे-धीरे...'

25 फरवरी 2020

Kajol and Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

काजोल की इस तस्वीर के लिए हो रही अजय देवगन की चर्चा, जानें क्या है वजह?

25 फरवरी 2020

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के जन्मदिन पर पत्नी मीरा राजपूत ने कुछ ऐसे दी बधाई, हर जगह हो रही चर्चा

25 फरवरी 2020

Mahira Sharma
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' में आने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं माहिरा शर्मा, पुरानी तस्वीरों में पहचानना मुश्किल

25 फरवरी 2020

Mentalhood web series trailer launch
Web Series

'मेंटलहुड' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में बचपन की यादों में खोए करिश्मा और एकता कपूर, सुनाए कई दिलचस्प किस्से

25 फरवरी 2020

Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर की इस हरकत से 19 साल पहले मां हो जाती थीं शर्मिंदा, खुद किया खुलासा

25 फरवरी 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot
Bollywood

वीकेंड के बाद धड़ाम हुई आयुष्मान की 'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' और विक्की की 'भूत', जानें कलेक्शन

25 फरवरी 2020

Shireen Mirza, Ram Gopal Varma
Shireen Mirza, Ram Gopal Varma - फोटो : amar ujala
Aarti Singh
Aarti Singh - फोटो : twitter
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
HARVEY WEINSTEIN - फोटो : file photo
javed akhtar, delhi violence, Anupam Kher
javed akhtar, delhi violence, Anupam Kher - फोटो : amar ujala
Donald Trump, Ram Gopal Varma
Donald Trump, Ram Gopal Varma - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited