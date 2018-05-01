बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ये हैं हिंदी सिनेमा के 10 दिग्गज डायरेक्टर, एक ही साल में हुई थी इन 2 महान निर्देशकों की मौत
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 06:24 PM IST
फिल्म देखते वक्त हमारे जहन में केवल फिल्म के लीड स्टार्स ही होते हैं, लेकिन उसे पर्दे पर सींचने वाला डायरेक्टर हमे कभी याद नहीं रहता है। एक डायरेक्टर ही होता है जो फिल्म के सभी सीन्स को तेैयार करता है।तो ऐसे में बात करेंगे भारतीय सिनेमा के ऐसे 10 डायरेक्टर की जिनकी फिल्में सिनेमा में आने के बाद हिट होनी तय थी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ae85bbc4f1c1b65098b73e8","slug":"the-best-film-directors-of-indian-cinema-and-satyajit-ray-was-great","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0928 2 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.