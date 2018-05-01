शहर चुनें

ये हैं हिंदी सिनेमा के 10 दिग्गज डायरेक्टर, एक ही साल में हुई थी इन 2 महान निर्देशकों की मौत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 06:24 PM IST
Bollywood
1 of 11
फिल्म देखते वक्त हमारे जहन में केवल फिल्म के लीड स्टार्स ही होते हैं, लेकिन उसे पर्दे पर सींचने वाला डायरेक्टर हमे कभी याद नहीं रहता है। एक डायरेक्टर ही होता है जो फिल्म के सभी सीन्स को तेैयार करता है।तो ऐसे में बात करेंगे भारतीय सिनेमा के ऐसे 10 डायरेक्टर की जिनकी फिल्में सिनेमा में आने के बाद हिट होनी तय थी...
film directors indian cinema the best film directors of indian cinema

Prakash Mehra

