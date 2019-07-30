शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 12:39 PM IST
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
1 of 11
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah - फोटो : social media
टीवी के सबसे पॉपुलर कॉमेेडी शो तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा को 11 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। 28 जुलाई 2008 को शो का पहला एपिसोड प्रसारित हुआ था। अब गोकुलधाम सोसायटी में सेलिब्रेशन का मौका हो और कोई कसर बाकी रह जाए ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है। इस मौके पर स्टारकास्ट ने केक काटा और तस्वीरें खिंचवाईं। सेलिब्रेशन की कई तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जिनमें सभी के चेहरे पर खुशी साफ देखी जा सकती है। पर्दे पर नजर आने वाले शो के स्टारकास्ट असल जिंदगी में बेहद अलग नजर आते हैं। तो चलिए आपको दिखाते हैं इन एक्टर्स का रियल लुक।
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah disha vakani तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रेमा के साथ शिवलेख सिंह
Television

'बालवीर' के बाल कलाकार शिवलेख सिंह की हादसे में मौत, माता- पिता की हालत गंभीर

19 जुलाई 2019

divyanka tripathi
Television

इन 10 पॉपुलर टीवी एक्ट्रेस की उम्र जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान, एक-एक को देख फील होगा खुद में बुढ़ापा

20 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah - फोटो : social media
Dilip Joshi and His Family
Dilip Joshi and His Family - फोटो : social media
Disha Vakani
Disha Vakani - फोटो : social media
Munmun Dutta
Munmun Dutta - फोटो : instagram
Amit Bhatt
Amit Bhatt - फोटो : file photo
shyam pathak
shyam pathak - फोटो : social media
Mandar Chandwadkar
Mandar Chandwadkar - फोटो : twitter
Sonalika Joshi
Sonalika Joshi - फोटो : twitter
Shailesh Lodha
Shailesh Lodha - फोटो : file photo
neha mehta
neha mehta - फोटो : social media
tanmay vekaria
tanmay vekaria - फोटो : social media
