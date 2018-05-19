शहर चुनें

'बाहुबली' को टक्कर देने आ रही हैं सनी लियोनी, पोस्टर देख फैंस बोले- 'इंतजार करना मुश्किल हो रहा'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 02:58 PM IST
सनी लियोनी
1 of 5
फिल्म 'बाहुबली' के बाद दर्शक इस तरह की एपिक और पीरियड ड्रामा फिल्मों को काफी पसंद करने लगे हैं । जल्द ही सनी लियोनी भी एक एपिक फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं । यह एक तमिल फिल्म होगी जिसका नाम 'वीरमहादेवी' है ।
sunny leone veeramadevi

