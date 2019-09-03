शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भाई के साथ दिखी ये मिस्ट्री गर्ल कौन?, अंबानी की पार्टी में सामने आ सबको चौंकाया

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 05:35 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा - फोटो : Social Media
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भाई सिद्धार्थ का रोका इसी साल इशिता कुमार के साथ हुआ था। अप्रैल में दोनों की शादी होने वाली थी। भाई की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा अमेरिका से भारत आई थीं। शादी के कार्ड भी छप चुके थे। लेकिन फिर किसी वजह से इनकी सगाई टूट गई। अब सगाई टूटने के 5 महीने बाद सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा को मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ देखा गया है।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा - फोटो : Social Media
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा - फोटो : social media
नीलम उपाध्याय
नीलम उपाध्याय - फोटो : social media
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa - फोटो : file photo
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa - फोटो : file photo
