प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भाई के साथ दिखी ये मिस्ट्री गर्ल कौन?, अंबानी की पार्टी में सामने आ सबको चौंकाया

{"_id":"5d6e54f08ebc3e0149508259","slug":"siddharth-chopra-spotted-with-neelam-upadhyaya-at-ambani-ganesh-chaturthi-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928?, \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d6e54f08ebc3e0149508259","slug":"siddharth-chopra-spotted-with-neelam-upadhyaya-at-ambani-ganesh-chaturthi-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928?, \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d6e54f08ebc3e0149508259","slug":"siddharth-chopra-spotted-with-neelam-upadhyaya-at-ambani-ganesh-chaturthi-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928?, \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नीलम उपाध्याय
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d6e54f08ebc3e0149508259","slug":"siddharth-chopra-spotted-with-neelam-upadhyaya-at-ambani-ganesh-chaturthi-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928?, \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d6e54f08ebc3e0149508259","slug":"siddharth-chopra-spotted-with-neelam-upadhyaya-at-ambani-ganesh-chaturthi-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928?, \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
- फोटो : file photo