Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › Shashank Khaitan Warns People Against Fake Casting and Ddeepika singh mother found corona positive entertainment news

वरुण धवन की फिल्म में फर्जी कास्टिंग का खुलासा और दीपिका सिंह ने केजरीवाल से लगाई गुहार, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 05:42 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
भारतीय सिनेमा के जाने-माने फिल्म निर्माता निर्देशक करण जौहर की कंपनी धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस पर एक संघर्षशील अभिनेत्री ने धांधलेबाजी का आरोप लगाया है। अभिनेत्री का कहना है कि धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस से किसी नितेश शर्मा नाम के शख्स ने उन्हें फोन किया और प्रोडक्शन हाउस के निर्माण में बनने वाली फिल्म 'मिस्टर लेले' में कास्ट करने की बात कही, साथ ही बदले में ऑडिशन के लिए पैसे भी मांगे। हालांकि, धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस की तरफ से फिल्म के निर्देशक शशांक खेतान ने एक बयान जारी करके पूरे मामले से पल्ला झाड़ लिया है।

वरुण धवन की फिल्म में फर्जी कास्टिंग का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, 'करण जौहर के दफ्तर से किए गए फोन'
shashank khaitan varun dhawan dharma productions divyanka tripathi deepika singh anupam kher shashi tharoor ayushmann khurrana
 
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी
दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी - फोटो : Twitter
गुलाबो सिताबो
गुलाबो सिताबो - फोटो : Social Media
अनुपम खेर, शशि थरूर
अनुपम खेर, शशि थरूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दीपिका सिंह
दीपिका सिंह - फोटो : Social Media
