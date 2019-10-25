शहर चुनें

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Wedding Anniversary and Deepika Padukone Mahabharata entertainment news

शाहरुख-गौरी की शादी की सालगिरह से दीपिका पादुकोण की महाभारत तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 07:02 AM IST
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड में शाहरुख खान और गौरी की प्रेम कहानी बेमिसाल रही है। अगर बॉलीवुड के सबसे खूबसूरत कपल का खिताब किसी को दिया जाए तो इसके लिए शाहरुख और गौरी से बेहतर कोई दूसरा नाम नहीं हो सकता। आज ही के दिन 25 अक्टूबर 1991 को दोनों ने शादी रचाई थी। शादी की 28वीं सालगिरह पर शाहरुख ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक खूबसूरत पोस्ट शेयर की है।

शादी की 28वीं सालगिरह पर रोमांटिक हुए शाहरुख खान, इंस्टाग्राम पर गौरी के लिए लिखी दिल की बात
shah rukh khan gauri khan deepika padukone shahid kapoor priyanka chopra and nick jonas soni razdan
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Shahid kapoor
Shahid kapoor - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
soni razdan and mahesh bhatt
soni razdan and mahesh bhatt - फोटो : instagram
Dabangg 3
Dabangg 3 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
