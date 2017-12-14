Download App
फिल्म मेकर नीरज वोहरा के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे ये बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो / मुंबई

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:08 AM IST
see in pictures: bollywood celebrities attend Neeraj Vora funeral to pay their last respects

हेरा फेरी और फिर हेरा फेरी जैसी कॉमेडी फिल्मों के लिए याद किए जाने वाले लेखक-निर्देशक नीरज वोरा का बृहस्पतिवार तड़के मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। सांताक्रूज में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। बॉलीवुड और टीवी इंडस्ट्री से अभिषेक बच्चन, परेश रावल, आशुतोष गोवारिकर, दीपक तिजोरी, वृजेश हीरजी और जेडी मजीठिया उन्हें अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचे। 

