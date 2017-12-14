Download App
फैंस के साथ 'खिलाड़ी' का खेल, कहा- 'पैडमैन का ट्रेलर देखना है तो करना होगा ये काम'

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:58 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Release Teaser Of PadMan Trailer

अक्षय कुमार ने फिल्म पैडमैन के ट्रेलर का ट्रेलर लॉन्च किया है। ये बात अजीब जरूर है लेकिन 'मैडमैन', बोले तो 'पैडमैन' ने ऐसा ही कुछ किया है। दरअसल, 'खिलाड़ी कुमार' ने ट्विटर पर एक क्लिप पोस्ट करते हुए कहा है कि ट्रेलर शुक्रवार को रिलीज किया जाएगा। लेकिन जो भी लोग उनके उस ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट करेंगे उसे वह खुद फिल्म का ट्रेलर भेजेंगे।

