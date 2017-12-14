Download App
फ्लॉप हुए फिरंगी को मिली साल की बड़ी खुशखबरी, गूगल सर्च में बना 'Bigg Boss'

हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 08:22 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11 And Kapil Sharma Show Finds Spot In Google Year in Search 2017 TV Shows

जो शख्स दूसरों को हंसाता हो, उसे साल 2017 ने वक्त वक्त पर बहुत रुलाया। शो के को-एक्टर्स से झगड़ा, शो का बंद होना और फिर फिल्म 'फिरंगी' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पिट जाना। इन सबके बाद कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा डिप्रेशन में हैं। पर 2017 ने जाते-जाते उनके लिए इतनी बड़ी खबर लेकर आया है जिससे साल भर के उनके तमाम गिले-शिकवे दूर हो जाएंगे। 

