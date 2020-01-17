शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   saroj khan lashesh out to ganesh acharya for Using His Position To Manipulate Dancers

सरोज खान ने गणेश आचार्य पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- अपने पद का फायदा उठाकर डांसर्स का करते हैं शोषण

अमित कुमार सिंह, मुंबई, Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 11:20 AM IST
saroj khan ganesh acharya
1 of 5
saroj khan ganesh acharya - फोटो : social media
सिनेमा जगत के दो मशूहर डांस कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान और गणेश आचार्य के बीच इन दिनों टकराव की स्थिति देखने को मिल रही है। सिने डांसर एसोसिएशन (सीडीए) की सदस्य और ब्रांड एंबेसडर सरोज खान ने गणेश आचार्य पर यह आरोप लगाया है कि वह अपने पद का इस्तेमाल करते हुए डांसर्स को भ्रमित कर रहे हैं और सीडीए जैसे पुराने एसोसिएशन की छवि धूमिल करने के लिए उन्होंने ऑल इंडिया फिल्म टेलीविजन इवेंट्स डांसर एसोसिएशन (एआईएफटीइडीए) की स्थापना की है। 
ganesh acharya saroj khan
saroj khan ganesh acharya - फोटो : social media
saroj khan
saroj khan - फोटो : amar ujala
saroj khan
saroj khan - फोटो : amar ujala
saroj khan
saroj khan - फोटो : amar ujala
Saroj Khan
Saroj Khan - फोटो : twitter
