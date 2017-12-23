Download App
जबरदस्त ओपनिंग के बाद भी शाहरुख को नहीं पछाड़ पाई सलमान की फिल्म

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:24 PM IST
Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai failed to BEAT Shah Rukh Khan record

बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के जबरदस्त शुरुआत की। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिल्म में पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 38 करोड़ रुपये कमाए और पहले दिन सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली (2017) फिल्म बन गई। इस धमाकेदार शुरुआत के बाद भी सलमान की फिल्म शाहरुख खान की फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड नहीं तोड़ पाई। 

salman khan tiger zinda hai katrina kaif shahrukh khan

