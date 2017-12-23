Download App
आपका शहर Close

'टाइगर' की गर्लफ्रेंड का वीडियो वायरल, बताया- कैमरा बंद होते ही क्या-क्या होता है

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:16 PM IST
disha patani shared new photoshoot video, goes viral on social media

'बागी-2' की हीरोइन दिशा पटानी सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत एक्टीव रहती हैं। वह अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर नई-नई तस्वीरें शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल में ही उन्होंने अपने फोटोशुट का एक वीडियो अपने अकाउंट पर शेयर किया था, जो अब तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

disha patani social media viral video bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

हंसी का मिलेगा डबल डोज 'खिचड़ी' के साथ इस सीरियल का हुआ टाईअप

Third season of Khichdi serial will be merged with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शाहिद कपूर की फैमिली के साथ कहां चलीं जाह्नवी कपूर, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

jahanvi kapoor was seen with ishaan khattar family in a photo
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

2017 में इन फिल्मों के सीक्वल ने मचाई धूम, कॉमेडी से लेकर स्पेशल इफेक्ट तक का चला जादू

All the movie sequels in 2017
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!