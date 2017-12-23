'कालाकांडी' का पहला गाना देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन, ये एक्टर है 'स्वैगपुर का चौधरी'
पिछले कुछ समय से बॉलीवुड एक्टर सैफ अली खान की किस्मत फिल्मी दुनिया में कुछ कमाल नहीं दिखा पा रही है। उनकी फिल्म 'शेफ' के फ्लॉप होने के बाद अब एक बार फिर वो अपने लक को आजमाने दर्शकों के सामने आने वाले हैं। अब सैफ अली खान फिल्म 'कालाकांडी' में नजर आएंगे। जिसका ट्रेलर पहले ही रिलीज कर दिया गया है। अब इस फिल्म का पहला गाना 'स्वैगपुर का चौधरी' जारी किया गया है।
