Download App
आपका शहर Close

'कालाकांडी' का पहला गाना देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन, ये एक्टर है 'स्वैगपुर का चौधरी'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 03:41 PM IST
saif ali khan kaalakaandi first song swagpur ka chaudhary released

पिछले कुछ समय से बॉलीवुड एक्टर सैफ अली खान की किस्मत फिल्मी दुनिया में कुछ कमाल नहीं दिखा पा रही है। उनकी फिल्म 'शेफ' के फ्लॉप होने के बाद अब एक बार फिर वो अपने लक को आजमाने दर्शकों के सामने आने वाले हैं। अब सैफ अली खान फिल्म 'कालाकांडी' में नजर आएंगे। जिसका ट्रेलर पहले ही रिलीज कर दिया गया है। अब इस फिल्म का पहला गाना 'स्वैगपुर का चौधरी' जारी किया गया है। 

पढ़ें: हाथों में मेहंदी लगाकर ये एक्टर करता रहा इंतजार, उधर अनुष्का ने कर ली विराट से शादी

Comments

Browse By Tags

kaalakaandi saif ali khan swagpur ka chaudhary

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

तो इस वजह से सैफीना ने सादगी से मनाया तैमूर का पहला जन्मदिन, देखें PICS

view photos of taimur's first birthday
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बॉलीवुड के इन स्टाइलिश स्टार किड्स को देख आप भी कहेंगे- इन्हें तो फिल्मों में होना चाहिए

Meet Stylish star kids of Bollywood
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बर्थडे के बाद एयरपोर्ट पर पापा सैफ की गोद में ऐसे दिखे तैमूर, करीना को आया पसीना

Taimur spotted With Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan At Delhi Airport, check out pictures here
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!