शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Salman Khan Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Dabangg 3 Has twist In The Tale as a child artist

सीरीज की बाकी फिल्मों से अलग होगी सलमान की 'दबंग 3', दिखेगी चुलबुल पांडे के बचपन की कहानी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, मुंबई, Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 11:25 AM IST
Dabangg 3
1 of 5
Dabangg 3 - फोटो : social media
फिल्मी दुनिया के दबंग सलमान खान जो पिछले कई दिनों से अपनी फिल्म भारत के प्रमोशंस में लगे हैं, लेकिन अब जल्द ही वह फिल्म दबंग 3 की शूटिंग पर एक बार फिर काम शुरू करने वाले हैं। सलमान खान की इस साल की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म्स में से एक दबंग 3 की शूटिंग काफी हद तक इंदोर और मुंबई के कुछ बाहरी इलाकों में हो चुकी है। इसके बाद अब फिल्म की शूटिंग जाने माने स्टूडियो महबूब स्टूडियो में शुरू होगी। यहां सलमान के साथ सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और उनके बच्चे का किरदार निभा रहा एक चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट भी होगा। यह शूट 15 जून से शुरू होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
salman khan sonakshi sinha dabangg 3 सलमान खान दबंग 3
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

georgia andriani
Bollywood

अरबाज खान की गर्लफ्रेंड जॉर्जिया की ड्रेस देख असहज हुईं बहन अर्पिता, बोलीं- 'अपना दुपट्टा नीचे करो'

4 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

कटरीना की गोद में नज़र आया ये बच्चा किसका है, मेकअप तक करना भूल गईं एक्ट्रेस

4 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
sushmita sen, aishwarya rai
Bollywood

25 साल बाद पहली बार सुष्मिता सेन ने किया खुलासा, ऐश्वर्या राय से मनमुटाव की बताई पूरी सच्चाई

4 जून 2019

sunny deol
Bollywood

चुनाव जीतते ही यहां छुट्टियां मनाने निकल पड़े सनी देओल, यूजर बोले- 'गुरदासपुर भी आ जाओ'

4 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
sushmita sen
Bollywood

एडॉप्ट होने की बात जान कैसा था सुष्मिता सेन की बेटी का रिएक्शन, पहली बार एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा

4 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

पहली बार सामने आई अमिताभ के मां-बाप की ये तस्वीर, दादी को देखते ही नमस्ते करने लगीं श्वेता बच्चन

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन शाहिद कपूर और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

अमिताभ- शाहरुख समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स 'शराबी' बनकर भी हिट, अब इस एक्टर के सिर चढ़ेगी 'लालपरी'

4 जून 2019

Bollywood Actors
Bollywood

करोड़ों के ऑफर के बावजूद बॉलीवुड के इन 5 एक्टर्स ने नहीं किया ब्रांड्स का प्रमोशन

4 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
विज्ञापन
Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

फिल्म गेम ओवर पर तापसी पन्नू को पूरा भरोसा, बोलीं- मेरी फिल्म बकवास नहीं हो सकती

4 जून 2019

Gauhar Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed
Bollywood

गौहर खान ने किया पाक क्रिकेट कैप्टन सरफराज अहमद का सपोर्ट, लोग बोले- तुम पाकिस्तान जाओ

4 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के शो में नहीं गए सुनील ग्रोवर, इंटरव्यू में बताई असली वजह

4 जून 2019

jiah khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले जिया खान ने 6 पन्नों की चिट्ठी में खोले थे कई राज, अबॉर्शन के दर्द से भी गुजरीं

3 जून 2019

amitabh jaya
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया का 46 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई थी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

3 जून 2019

Nutan
Bollywood

नूतन के जन्मदिन और सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' को क्लीन चिट सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

4 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan, jaya bachchan
Bollywood

बेहद साधारण था अमिताभ बच्चन की शादी का कार्ड, गुलजार समेत बरात में पहुंचे थे केवल 5 लोग

3 जून 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

किशोर कुमार ने रचाईं थीं चार शादियां, पहली पत्नी का निधन, जानिए बाकी तीनों का क्या हुआ?

3 जून 2019

Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

मेकअप आर्टिस्ट की शादी में अचानक पहुंचे शाहरुख खान, मेहमानों का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

4 जून 2019

zeba bakhtiar
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान की इस खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस को राज कपूर ले आए थे बॉलीवुड, गुमनाम होकर भी खूब कमा रहीं दौलत

4 जून 2019

sridevi boney kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर के बारे में जानकर टूट गई थीं पहली पत्नी मोना, खुद बताई थी लव स्टोरी

4 जून 2019

bollywood actress
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही प्रेग्नेंट थीं बॉलीवुड की ये 10 एक्ट्रेस, एक के तो घरवालों ने लगाई थी डांट

2 जून 2019

Sara Ali Kha, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday
Bollywood

एक साथ सारा और अनन्या का नाम सुनकर उड़ गए कार्तिक आर्यन के होश, हकलाते हुए दिया ऐसा जवाब

4 जून 2019

सनी लियोन
Bollywood

गर्मी को मात देने परिवार संग निकलीं सनी लियोन, बच्चों की स्मार्टनेस तैमूर पर पड़ी भारी

3 जून 2019

Dabangg 3
Dabangg 3 - फोटो : social media
Dabangg 3
Dabangg 3 - फोटो : social media
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : Twitter
दबंग 3
दबंग 3 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Amar Ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राजस्थान के सरकारी अस्पताल में मरीज के साथ डॉक्टर ने की हाथापाई, वीडियो वायरल होने पर जांच के आदेश

राजस्थान के सबसे बड़े एसएमएस अस्पताल में एक डॉक्टर पर मरीज की पिटाई का आरोप लगा। पूरी घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।

4 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:52

महिलाओं की सुरक्षा करेगा ये सैंडल ड्रोन, मुसीबत आने पर पुलिस को भेजेगा संदेश

4 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 5:26

Reality Check: नोएडा में ‘नो हेलमेट, नो तेल’ नियम का हाल जानिए?

4 जून 2019

nutan birthday anniversary 3:19

एक शर्मीली सी अभिनेत्री जिसने 14 साल की उम्र में ही कर दी थी एडल्ट फिल्म

4 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 2:39

रक्षा मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद सियाचिन पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह

3 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.