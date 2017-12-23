Download App
पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:20 PM IST
सुपरस्टार सलमान खान और कैटरीना कैफ की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने रिलीज के साथ जबरदस्त ओपनिंग की। 'टाइगर जिंदा है' इस साल की सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग के साथ रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों में से है। फिल्म में सलमान और कैटरीना ने पांच साल बाद फिर से वापसी की है।


