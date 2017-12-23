Download App
एक शब्द ने खराब कर दी 'टाइगर' की ओपनिंग, जिंदा होने के बावजूद पड़ सकता कमाई पर असर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 10:49 AM IST
Tiger Zinda Hai screenings stopped in Rajasthan faces valmiki community protest

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के रिलीज होते ही बवाल मच गया है। एक इंटरव्यू में सलमान ने जातिसूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था। इसके बाद से वाल्मिकी समाज ने उनके खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। जगह-जगह फिल्म के पोस्टर और पुतले फूंके जा रहे हैं।

