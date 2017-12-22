10वीं पास के लिए इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में नौकरी का मौका
Vacancy in Allahabad High Court for lift operator and mechanic post, eligibility 10th pass{"_id":"5a3cc9294f1c1bd1408be533","slug":"vacancy-in-allahabad-high-court-for-lift-operator-and-mechanic-post-eligibility-10th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में लिफ्ट ऑपरेटर एंड मैकेनिक पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है। इसके लिए योग्यता 10वीं पास रखी गई है। आवेदन के लिए अंतिम तारीख 08 जनवरी रखी गई है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...
