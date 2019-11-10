शहर चुनें

Salim Khan Statement On Ayodhya Verdict and Ashutosh Rana Birthday entertainment news

अयोध्या फैसले पर सलीम खान के बयान से आशुतोष राणा के जन्मदिन तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 07:36 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
अयोध्या विवाद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शनिवार को अपना ऐतिहासिक फैसला सुना दिया। पांच जजों की संवैधानिक पीठ ने 40 दिनों की सुनवाई के बाद यह फैसला दिया। पीठ ने विवादित जमीन पर रामलला के हक में निर्णय सुनाया। मुस्लिमों को मस्जिद के लिए अलग जमीन दी जाएगी। इस फैसले पर सलमान खान के पिता और पटकथा लेखक सलीम खान का बयान आया है।

अयोध्या फैसले पर आया सलमान के पिता सलीम खान का बयान, पीएम मोदी के लिए कही बड़ी बात
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar - फोटो : Social Media
सिंपल कपाड़िया
सिंपल कपाड़िया - फोटो : Twitter
ashutosh rana
ashutosh rana - फोटो : twitter
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 - फोटो : Colors TV
