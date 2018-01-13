Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   saif ali khan film kaalakandi first day box office collection

'टाइगर जिंदा है' की कमाई में 'कालाकांडी' ने लगाई सेंध, जानें पहले दिन का कलेक्‍शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 05:46 PM IST
saif ali khan film kaalakandi first day box office collection
1 of 5
सैफ अली खान की हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'कालाकांडी' आमिर खान को काफी पसंद आई। उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि दर्शक भी इसे पसंद करेंगे। ट्रेड पंडितों ने फिल्म को मिले-जुले रिव्यूज दिए थे। अब फिल्म की पहले दिन की बॉक्स ऑफिस कमाई भी सामने आ गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kaalakandi saif ali khan kareena kapoor

Recommended

aamir khan ex wife reena dutt and kiran rao together pani foundation event
Bollywood

सौतन नहीं सहेलियों की तरह मिलीं आमिर की दोनों पत्नियां, जानिए क्यों की मुलाकात

13 जनवरी 2018

wwe superstar John Cena share a photo of shah rukh khan and this is not the first time
Bollywood

किंग खान के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना, जानकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 जनवरी 2018

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

13 जनवरी 2018

Birthday special of Ashmit patel, His MMS story with Riya sen
Bollywood

B'Day Special: रिया सेना के साथ लीक हुआ था अश्मित का अश्लील MMS, Bigg Boss में भी की थी एंट्री

13 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is depressed stop eating and sleeping
Bollywood

करीबी दोस्त ने भंसाली के बारे में किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'पद्मावत विवाद' के चलते हो गया ये हाल

13 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar is going to gift sonam kapoor on her wedding
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार ने सोनम की शादी को किया कंफर्म, आप भी जान लें क्या हुआ नया खुलासा

13 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

rakhi sawant wrote a disgusting caption on a photo users troll her
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने फोटो पर लिख दी ऐसी बात, दुनियाभर में उड़ रहा मजाक

13 जनवरी 2018

High Court to government in Sanjay Dutt case, Show us if average prisoner gets same treatment him
Bollywood

फिर विवादों में फंस सकते हैं संजय दत्त, अब कोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगी उनके बारे में ये जानकारी

13 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat gets official logo
Bollywood

फाइनल नहीं हुई रिलीज की तारीख, नाम बदलने के बाद ये है 'पद्मावत' का नया लोगो

13 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai and abhishek bachchan bought apartment worth rupee 21 crore
Bollywood

PHOTOS: फीस बढ़ाते ही ऐश ने खरीदा 21 करोड़ का बंगला, स्विमिंग पूल एरिया देख दिमाग हिल जाएगा

7 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma next film poster out this movie shoot with porn star Mia Malkova
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ God, Sex and Truth ला रहे राम गोपाल वर्मा, पोस्टर ने ही मचा दिया हंगामा

11 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan Wishes good Luck To Zareen Khan For 1921
Bollywood

लगातार फ्लॉप दे रही ‌हीरोइन को सलमान ने संभाला, कहा- 'तुम सुंदर लग रही हो लेकिन...'

13 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat losses crores before release
Bollywood

दीपिका की शादी की खबरों के बीच आई एक बुरी खबर, रणवीर को भी लगेगा झटका

13 जनवरी 2018

hate story actress paoli dam went for honeymoon and saved by helicopter
Bollywood

हनीमून पर गई एक्ट्रेस की हुई ऐसी हालत, हेलीकॉप्टर से बचानी पड़ी जान

12 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman new song saale sapne released
Bollywood

पैड बनाने का 'सपना' हुआ पूरा, इस नए गाने में दिखाई दिया अक्षय का जज्बा

13 जनवरी 2018

salman khan brother in law ayush sharma maintain stardom before his bollywood entry
Bollywood

बिना फिल्में किए ही इतने महंगे शौक रखते हैं सलमान के जीजा, घर के किराए से ज्यादा है चप्पल की कीमत

7 जनवरी 2018

salman khan stopped race 3 shooting after a group of armed men entered the premises
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने रोकी 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग, इनके कहने पर घर से निकलना किया बंद

11 जनवरी 2018

kareena kapoor khan comeback film veere di wedding release date change
Bollywood

'वीरे दी वेडिंग' की रिलीज डेट बदली, क्या सोनम कपूर की शादी है वजह

13 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

11 जनवरी 2018

Now, Honey Singh is going to make his web series debut in Vikram Bhatt project
Bollywood

नाच-गाने के बाद अब जल्द ही ये करते नजर आ सकते हैं रैपर हनी सिंह! यकीं नहीं तो खुद पढ़ लो

13 जनवरी 2018

Zareen Khan BLASTS Bigg Boss 11 Contestant hina khan For Her BULGING Comment
Bollywood

सलमान खान की इस एक्ट्रेस ने हिना खान को लताड़ा, कहा- 'बहुत दिखावा करती है वो'

12 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.