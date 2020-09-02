शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rhea Chakraborty parents Grilled By CBI and Sandip Singh May File Defamation Case entertainment news

रिया चक्रवर्ती के माता-पिता से पूछताछ और बड़ा कदम उठाने की तैयारी में संदीप सिंह, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 06:46 AM IST
रिया चक्रवर्ती और संदीप सिंह
1 of 5
रिया चक्रवर्ती और संदीप सिंह - फोटो : PTI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत मामले में सीबीआई ने लगातार 12वें दिन भी पूछताछ की। मंगलवार रिया चक्रवर्ती के माता-पिता इंद्रजीत चक्रवर्ती और संध्या चक्रवर्ती से करीब आठ घंटे पूछताछ की। इस दौरान सीबीआई ने रिया के बयानों का मिलान करने के लिए उनके माता-पिता से कुछ अहम सवाल किए। हालांकि सीबीआई ने रिया को पूछताछ के लिए नहीं बुलाया।

सीबीआई से हुआ रिया चक्रवर्ती के माता-पिता का सामना, पूछ डाले तीखे सवाल

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ 30 दिन में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
rhea chakraborty cbi sandip singh sushant singh rajput sonu sood pawan kalyan
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: बड़ा कदम उठाने की तैयारी में संदीप सिंह, इस वजह से कर सकते हैं केस

2 सितंबर 2020

इंद्रजीत चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सीबीआई से हुआ रिया चक्रवर्ती के माता-पिता का सामना, पूछ डाले तीखे सवाल

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
SGT University

गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
दाता शक्ति दे
Bollywood

अनंत चतुर्दशी पर रिलीज हुआ अटकन चटकन का गाना 'दाता शक्ति दे', अमिताभ बच्चन ने दी आवाज

2 सितंबर 2020

श्रुति मोदी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

श्रुति मोदी ने रिया चक्रवर्ती के सिर मढ़ा दोष, बोलीं- वो सुशांत के मामलों में दखल रखती थीं

2 सितंबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में प्रेम विवाह के योग है ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में प्रेम विवाह के योग है ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
उर्मीमाला सिन्हा रॉय
Television

‘गंदी बात’ से डिजिटल डेब्यू करने वाली ये अभिनेत्री अब दिखेगी इस धार्मिक शो में, यहां पाइए पूरी डिटेल

2 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे
Bollywood

सुशांत को याद कर भावुक हुईं अंकिता लोखंडे, लिखा- 'तुम्हारी आवाज आज भी मेरे दिल...'

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

परिवार के साथ हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

दुखी मन से हेमा मालिनी ने गणपति बप्पा को किया विदा, धर्मेंद्र और एशा रहे मौजूद

2 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना का खुलासा, उनकी मां ने दलित बच्ची को लिया था गोद, घर में रहती थीं बहनों की तरह

1 सितंबर 2020

गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
SGT University

गणित, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी का तालमेल, समझें इन कुछ बिंदुओं से
विज्ञापन
अजय देवगन का परिवार
Bollywood

कोरोना के काबू में आने के संकेत मिलते ही काजोल चलीं सिंगापुर, इसलिए रहेंगी बेटे और पति अजय से दूर

1 सितंबर 2020

अर्नाल्ड श्वार्जेनेगर
Hollywood

‘टर्मिनेटर डार्कफेट’ के बाद इस धमाकेदार सीरीज से होगी अर्नाल्ड की वापसी, यहां पाइए पूरी डिटेल

1 सितंबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में प्रेम विवाह के योग है ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में प्रेम विवाह के योग है ? जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में सीबीआई को हत्या का नहीं मिला सबूत, अब सुसाइड एंगल से होगी जांच

1 सितंबर 2020

फिल्म- अंगार
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: कादर के संवादों का कमाल, डिंपल की कलम का धमाल और तीन बत्ती के जग्गू का नाना संग असली बवाल

1 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती, मिनिषा लांबा
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: रिया के समर्थन में आईं ये अभिनेत्री, कहा- 'वह इतनी परेशानी में हैं और...'

1 सितंबर 2020

सुरेश रैना, कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

बदमाशों के हमले में सुरेश रैना के फूफा और कजिन की मौत, कपिल ने पंजाब पुलिस से कही ये बात

1 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: सिद्धार्थ के बार- बार बयान बदलने से गुस्साया ये अभिनेता, कहा- 'वह सही से पिटे नहीं हैं'

1 सितंबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

Sonu Sood: सोनू सूद से प्रेरित होकर गांव वालों ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम

1 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में अब रिया का पलटवार, इस वजह से दिवंगत अभिनेता के परिवार के खिलाफ लेंगी एक्शन

1 सितंबर 2020

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

कोरोना से जंग जीतने के बाद अभिषेक बच्चन ने बदला अपना लुक, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

1 सितंबर 2020

श्रुति मोदी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

श्रुति मोदी के वकील का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'सुशांत की प्रॉपर्टी पर थी बहनों की नजर'

1 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

'रिया चक्रवर्ती बेवफा है' लिखकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने निकाला गुस्सा, 20 रुपये के नोट की तस्वीर वायरल

1 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: ड्रग एंगल में चार बड़े नाम आए सामने, दो नेता और दो अन्य का बॉलीवुड से नाता!

1 सितंबर 2020

किच्चा सुदीप
Bollywood

इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के बाद एक्टिंग की दुनिया में आए किच्चा सुदीप, जानिए अभिनेता से जुड़ीं रोचक बातें

1 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती और संदीप सिंह
रिया चक्रवर्ती और संदीप सिंह - फोटो : PTI
इंद्रजीत लंकेश
इंद्रजीत लंकेश - फोटो : @lankeshindrajit
पवन कल्याण
पवन कल्याण - फोटो : फाइल
श्रुति मोदी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
श्रुति मोदी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती - फोटो : PTI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह - फोटो : instagram/officialsandipssingh
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited