हार के बाद रणवीर सिंह के गले लगकर रोने लगा पाकिस्तानी फैन, वीडियो शेयर कर की भारत की तारीफ

{"_id":"5d08934c8ebc3e18a17576cd","slug":"ranveer-singh-hugs-a-crying-pakistani-fan-after-india-won-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranveer singh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d08934c8ebc3e18a17576cd","slug":"ranveer-singh-hugs-a-crying-pakistani-fan-after-india-won-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
RANVEER SINGH
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5d08934c8ebc3e18a17576cd","slug":"ranveer-singh-hugs-a-crying-pakistani-fan-after-india-won-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranveer singh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d08934c8ebc3e18a17576cd","slug":"ranveer-singh-hugs-a-crying-pakistani-fan-after-india-won-the-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह और सुनील गावस्कर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया