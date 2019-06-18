शहर चुनें

हार के बाद रणवीर सिंह के गले लगकर रोने लगा पाकिस्तानी फैन, वीडियो शेयर कर की भारत की तारीफ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 01:05 PM IST
ranveer singh
1 of 5
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
रणवीर सिंह हाल ही में मैनचेस्टर में हुए भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान मैच देखने पहुंचे थे। यहां उन्होंने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को चीयर करने के साथ कॉमेंट्री की । स्टेडियम से रणवीर के कई फोटोज और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। इस बीच एक ऐसा वीडियो भी सामने आया है जिसमें पाकिस्तान की हार के बाद एक फैन उनके गले लगकर रोने लगा ।
ranveer singh virat kohli icc world cup 83 pakistani fan crying ind vs pak world cup 2019 indian cricket team sachin tendulkar
